Commentary: Cancer vaccine hunt finally makes progress, with mRNA technology

CHICAGO: The long-awaited cancer vaccine revolution is getting a little closer to reality. New data from Moderna and Merck suggest that after decades of failures, researchers are finally figuring out the right way to design a vaccine that can teach immune cells how to recognise and combat tumors.

In December 2022, the companies said that when used in concert with Merck’s cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine reduced the risk of certain skin cancers from returning or patient deaths by 44 per cent compared with Keytruda alone.

That number justly generated a lot of excitement. It’s the first time an mRNA-based cancer vaccine has proven itself in a randomised study, and with an unambiguously positive outcome.

If that result holds up in larger trials, it would be a huge advance both for the mRNA technology behind COVID-19 vaccines and for the field of cancer vaccines in general.

DIFFERENT FROM MASS-PRODUCED VACCINES LIKE FLU OR POLIO

But there are a lot of steps between achieving early, positive data for a subset of melanoma patients and developing a widely accessible, cost-effective treatment. Among the more daunting challenges: The vaccine needs to be tailored to the genetic makeup of an individual patient’s tumours.

The study was small, enrolling just 157 people at high risk of their late-stage skin cancer returning. (Moderna and Merck have yet to make available the full dataset, though they plan to do so at an upcoming conference.) Still, even if the results are slightly less dramatic in a bigger study, the vaccine could make a difference for patients.

“That would be a substantial change,” translating into long-term remissions, says Julie Bauman, director of the George Washington University Cancer Center. Bauman led an earlier study of Moderna’s cancer vaccine.The study enrolled melanoma patients who had undergone surgery to remove any signs of their cancer.