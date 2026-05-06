Commentary: Is caning in schools a good way to teach our children?

While there is broad agreement on the need for a firm response to bullying, reactions to the use of caning have been polarised. Based on my observations, some parents feel the move is a step backwards, while others see it as long overdue.

As a psychiatrist, I have sat on both sides of bullying. I have listened to young people trying to make sense of why they were targeted. I have also sat with families struggling to understand why their child hurt someone else.

I am also a father of three. If my child was bullied, I would want the school to respond quickly and clearly. If my child was the one accused of bullying, that would be a different discomfort - disbelief followed by questions about what happened and what did we miss. Even then, I would want my child held accountable.

WHY CONSEQUENCES MATTER

I want to be clear about where I stand - I believe in consequences.

In my clinical work, I have seen what happens when behaviour continues without clear boundaries. Young people who bully and face no meaningful response often escalate. Some go on to further behavioural problems, disengagement from school and in some cases, later involvement with the law.

The absence of consequence is not kindness. It harms both the victim and the person causing harm.