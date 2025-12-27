Commentary: Emissions are still rising but that doesn’t mean we’re failing

This year, the US - which is responsible for about 24 per cent of all emissions ever pumped into the atmosphere - withdrew from the international treaty for the second time and has now undergone almost a full year of anti-climate policies under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

The European Union (EU) has weakened key environmental regulations as well, including its 2035 combustion engine ban and pollution reporting requirements.

Elsewhere, greenhushing, which plays down environmental efforts to avoid political scrutiny, is on the rise among companies.

DOOMED TO FAIL FROM THE START?

Many experts are now almost certain that the 1.5°C temperature target is toast. Copernicus, the EU’s Earth observation service, said the last three years were set to be the first period when average temperature rise would exceed that goal. And we’re nowhere near reaching net-zero emissions.

But, as Cameron Hepburn, an environmental economics professor at the University of Oxford’s Smith School, told me: “Paris is only a disappointment if you had inappropriately high expectations in the first place.”

The treaty gave us a multi-time period, multi-prisoner dilemma. Part of the problem is that the Paris Agreement includes no penalties for inadequate plans or action, so the incentive to free ride is high: While only those parties cutting emissions have to bear the costs, everyone benefits from their efforts.

Meanwhile, it’s too tempting for petrostates to keep squeezing profits out of their businesses. After all, oil and gas companies alone have been making about US$2.5 billion a day in profit for the last 50 years, according to a 2022 analysis of World Bank data. Why would oil and gas-producing countries give up that revenue? So if we’re judging the accord on emissions alone, it was practically doomed to fail from the start.