Commentary: Why it pays for Singapore to be much more ambitious in raising carbon tax

SINGAPORE: Taxes will be high on the agenda this Budget 2022, as authorities and observers note the need to raise government revenue for greater social spending.

Beyond changes in the Goods and Services Tax and wealth tax, Singapore’s revised carbon tax rate for 2024 will be unveiled. It will likely be higher than the current 2019 to 2023 rate of S$5 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.

But why hike carbon tax?

As one of the world's most trade-dependent nations, Singapore has a lot riding on the health of the world economy, which is threatened as growing carbon emissions fuel climate change. Singapore accounts for only 0.1 per cent of the global carbon footprint, but it has high carbon emissions per person – the 27th highest out of 142 countries, as of 2018.

An all-hands-on-deck approach is needed across all countries to decarbonise their economies. Being at the top of Asia’s per capita income scale, Singapore has the capacity to be a key driver in the region’s energy transformation.

But Singapore is still reliant on natural gas and has geographical limitations in switching to solar and wind. This is even more reason to scale up carbon tax to encourage energy producers to cut emissions and provide leadership in the region for pricing carbon emissions.

TWO WAYS TO PUT A PRICE ON CARBON

Carbon pricing is a tried way to put a price on – and thereby discourage – the damages from carbon discharges. One way to do this is to add to the price of a polluting product, say petroleum, by levying a carbon tax equivalent to the estimated damage of a tonne of discharge.

If the tax is big enough, producers would cut pollution to avoid paying the tax. But where this doesn’t happen, the tax revenue raised could support cleaner fuels.

More than 40 countries, including Singapore and several member countries of the European Union, have adopted carbon taxes, albeit at different stages of implementation and widely varying rates.