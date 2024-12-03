Commentary: Upskilling isn’t about ‘finding time' but smart planning
We must start treating professional development as a priority, rather than an afterthought - here's how, says LinkedIn’s Pooja Chhabria.
SINGAPORE: We all know how important upskilling and continuous learning is, especially in an increasingly competitive job market. Yet, how many times have we fallen back on the all-too-common “I don’t have time” excuse?
As part of Budget 2024, Singaporeans aged 40 and above received an additional S$4,000 SkillsFuture credit in May, with younger Singaporeans set to receive the same amount when they turn 40. Yet only a minority of all Singaporeans typically touch their SkillsFuture credits, reported SkillsFuture Singapore.
As a mum to a three-year-old, I know firsthand how the demands of work and life often leave little room for anything else.
But I’ve learnt that it’s not just about finding time – it’s about overcoming the inertia of routine and building a structure for learning that aligns with both my personal ambitions and the broader goals of my organisation.
We must start by treating professional development as a priority, rather than an afterthought.
OBSTACLES TO LEARNING
Just 10 to 15 years ago, professional development was confined to structured on-the-job training sessions and company-provided programmes.
Today, the responsibility for professional learning has increasingly shifted to be placed in the hands of individuals, which can be daunting to navigate while juggling a full-time job and personal commitments.
Recent LinkedIn data shows that while many companies actively promote a culture of learning, working professionals often find it tough to fully take advantage of such opportunities.
Common challenges cited by professionals in Singapore include exhaustion or burnout from a busy work schedule (44 per cent), time constraints due to family responsibilities and/or other personal commitments (37 per cent) and the lack of motivation or discipline to set aside time (32 per cent).
Most of these were obstacles for me too, but I had to quickly learn to overcome them following a drastic career shift in 2012 – a leap from consulting to marketing that demanded equipping myself with core digital marketing skills to succeed.
I had to become more deliberate and strategic about my learning, going beyond on-the-job programmes and investing in self-directed opportunities such as mentorship and upskilling through online platforms.
To me, this was (and still is) twofold: How can I build more technical hard skills related to my current role, while honing soft skills related to leadership, communication and critical thinking?
In my current position, I often find myself leveraging transferable skills that I picked up from these endeavours.
It’s easy to put learning on the back burner, focusing instead on immediate projects and business goals. However, upskilling and intentional learning is no longer just about keeping up; it's about futureproofing ourselves.
We must think about how it equips us to excel in our current roles, but also to build our foundation for long-term relevance and adaptability.
HOW TO FIND A BALANCE?
How do we make learning an integral part of our careers, rather than a hanger-on?
The key is to find a balance.
One of the tactics I’ve found to be a game changer is integrating my learning goals as part of my regular objectives and key results (OKRs), and engaging my manager in an open conversation on how my learning goals can ladder up to business goals.
This allows me to set aside dedicated time in my work day for learning, rather than needing to invest personal time outside of work – and it can often inspire or motivate colleagues to follow suit.
These conversations can contribute towards a supportive company culture that also prioritises employees’ professional growth, as well as accountability and open skills-sharing.
This turns learning into a shared responsibility where employers can provide their employees with the space and tools they need to take ownership of their personal and professional development.
For instance, my focus for this quarter is to improve my video skills and storytelling abilities in front of the camera to create more engaging, bite-sized content, applying communication tips from industry experts.
By setting this as an OKR, my learning is prioritised as integral to broader business objectives of building an ecosystem of content for professionals to share and exchange knowledge. I become accountable not just to myself, but my organisation as well.
Peer support can also be incredibly motivating. A recent LinkedIn survey revealed that for many professionals, having a supportive network – or even just one peer who supports and learns alongside you, regardless of whether they’re picking up the same skills or going for the same courses – makes the experience more enjoyable and helps keep them on track towards their goals.
Just like having a buddy can motivate you to work harder in the gym, having a fellow “brain trainer” can keep you going in upskilling.
MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU
For those looking to kickstart their professional learning journey, here are my four simple tips:
1. Set a routine for self-directed learning
This can look like anything from a fixed time each week to monthly check-ins with your learning buddy for cross-sharing takeaways. Look for resources that can fit well with your routine – for instance, if you’re committing half an hour each day on your regular commute to learning, focus on online platforms that offer bite-sized courses that can be consumed on-the-go or in short bursts. It’s most important to find a rhythm that works for you and helps you stay accountable.
2. Make the most of company-led opportunities
These initiatives are often designed to align with your organisation’s objectives and can offer targeted development that enhances your role and career growth.
3. Don’t be afraid to seek out coaching or mentorships, even outside of your organisation
This one-on-one support allows for personalised advice and practical insights, allowing you to practise applying theoretical knowledge to real-world situations.
4. Engage with your community
Industry leaders often share valuable insights on online platforms that can enhance your understanding and keep you informed. Events like networking sessions or conferences also serve as valuable spaces for community connection. Participating in these conversations, online or offline, not only provides diverse perspectives but also facilitates a bi-directional exchange of ideas.
STAY CONNECTED AND CLEAR-HEADED
In a rapidly changing job market, your individual growth is dependent on your intentional efforts to make learning meaningful for yourself.
What’s helped me most is finding out what methods work best for me, staying connected to my purpose, and having a clear objective before embarking on any learning endeavours. This is how we ensure that new doors will remain open to us in our professional journey.
Pooja Chhabria is a LinkedIn career expert and head of editorial for APAC.