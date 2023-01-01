Commentary: Rethinking the 5-year career plan and its false promises of success and happiness

SINGAPORE: “Where do you see yourself in five years?”

Once a question reserved for job interviews, it has since wormed its way into workplace appraisals, financial planning discussions and networking events – and more horrifyingly, family reunions, first dates and catch-ups with friends.

And with upcoming Chinese New Year gatherings, many of us may be steeling ourselves for the familiar query and perhaps an accompanying existential questioning of our life choices.

The thing I miss most about being in my early 20s is the absurd amount of confidence I had that my career would go according to plan.

I didn’t always know I wanted to write. But once I did, I set my sights on becoming a prolific magazine journalist in media capital New York City by the time I was 30. Blame the “30 under 30” lists, but it felt like if I hadn’t “made it” by then, I would never taste success.

But as I neared that monumental 30th birthday, half-expecting adulthood to magically fall into place, all I had was burnout and the hazy vision of a five-year plan muddied by jadedness.

I had a budding journalism career and a job I loved. But being based in Singapore meant a specific box in my five-year plan went unticked, so it never felt good enough.

For many, burnout is due to larger systemic issues, like a culture of working overtime. My problem, however, was the belief I would only be successful when I met those aspirations and expectations – and that happiness was tied to achieving that particular definition of success.