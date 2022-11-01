Commentary: 'Having enough' is the new 'having it all'

SINGAPORE: I heard recently that a former schoolmate of mine suffered a heart attack.

He was known to work 15-hour days, even on weekends, driving his career relentlessly from promotion to promotion and had little time for anything else.



“I want to have it all,” he once boasted, “I’ll rest when I’m retired, but for now, it’s all about career success.” I’m told his recent health scare has mellowed his perspective.

In this post-pandemic environment where the markets are picking up, many Singaporeans seem fatigued.

A recent study by The Instant Group showed that Singapore is the most overworked country in Asia, with 73 per cent feeling unhappy and 62 per cent feeling burnt out.

Fairly or unfairly, society today seems to place a premium on people who achieve success in their careers, and many are driven by this belief to seek fame and fortune at all costs.