Commentary: Caregiver collapse is real and hospitals can smoothen the transition home

SINGAPORE: Madam Lim* is a housewife who takes care of her mother. Aside from physical care, she has to deal with managing her mother's dementia, hallucinations and behavioural changes. All these keep Madam Lim up at night.

"She screams and wakes everybody up. I lost 7kg within one month. I'm very stressed and tired. I cannot eat or sleep," Madam Lim confided to nurses from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Carer Matters.

Caregiver stress has been discussed several times before. President Halimah Yacob weighed in last October when she rightly pointed out how many are "on call', almost all day", speaking at the 28th Exemplary Mother Award presentation ceremony.

The pandemic has greatly intensified the plight of caregivers. As tightened restrictions exacerbated feelings of loneliness and isolation amongst seniors confined at home, caregivers too experienced heightened stress, having to provide constant care for their loved ones.

Such intense stress, if unaddressed, can spiral out of control and result in "carer collapse". Without adequate support or respite, the collapse of these carers often leads to the placement of their loved ones in nursing homes, which in itself has long waiting times and cost considerations.