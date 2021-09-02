Commentary: Why even Toyota, the world’s supply chain maestro, isn’t surviving this crazy chip shortage

LAUSANNE: Last week, various reports said car giant Toyota was suspending production in Japan.

The outbreak of the Delta variant in Thailand and in Malaysia has forced the closure of factories responsible for car parts normally shipped elsewhere for final assembly.

Added on top of the ongoing crisis is the chronic shortage of semiconductors.

This was devastating news for the auto industry.

Toyota, which has thus far been a true master of supply-chain management, had stayed well ahead of its peers. Thanks to the anticipation of a global shortage, Toyota had stockpiled chipsets at the beginning of the pandemic.

Unlike General Motors or Volkswagen, Toyota possessed a formidable online system that had warned its management team. The system contains a comprehensive database that stores supply chain information for around 6,800 parts. Every day, every week, every month, Toyota communicates with thousands of suppliers at all levels.

But despite its preparation and its accurate forecast, Toyota’s inventory of semiconductors eventually ran out.

And so it is set to be the latest company joining the woes of other automakers in missing orders and earnings.