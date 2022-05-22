Commentary: Southeast Asia still wants to pay with cash, even post-pandemic

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 was supposed to expedite the transition to digital payments. Lockdowns and movement restrictions in early 2020 across Southeast Asia, along with fears that the virus could be easily transmitted when handling cash from one person to another, seemed to herald a new era in which physical currency goes the way of the dinosaurs.

However, recent data on cash management practices across the region show that cash seems to be rebounding, at least in some economies. The professional accounting body CPA Australia conducts a major regional study of small- and medium-size enterprise (SME) financial behaviour. This annual survey of small business practices across the Asia-Pacific includes a look at the use of cash, and the latest round yielded some arresting results.

Among other things, the survey asks how many firms still receive 50 per cent or more of their income in cash. It’s a simple but effective barometer of currency usage among SMEs.

NOT ALL COUNTRIES SEE A DECLINE IN CASH

The Philippines is the highest user of cash, with over 80 per cent of respondent firms indicating that the majority of their 2021 sales were transacted using cash. This marked an increase from 70 per cent in 2020, when cash usage declined, as might be expected due to major COVID-induced lockdowns.

But Filipinos seem strongly wedded to their pesos; their cash usage in 2021 reverted to an identical level of 80 per cent registered in 2019.

Indonesians also continue to display a major reliance on cash – with a marginal increase last year. The share of firms receiving more than half of their payments in cash increased from 58 per cent in 2020 to 60 per cent in 2021.

The trend has not been the same in all parts of the region. Both Malaysia and Singapore continued to report a clear decline in cash usage, with less than 40 per cent of small firms in each nation now reporting majority cash transactions. In these two countries, the use of cash has consistently been declining for several years.