Commentary: Children may develop a careless attitude towards money, as more transactions go cashless

SINGAPORE: Growing up amid COVID-19, my pre-schooler has come to see our door as a kind of magic portal. Daily necessities, hot food, new clothes, books and toys have miraculously arrived through it.

If something runs out, one simply needs to press a button on the phone and hold tight for replenishment.

Thanks to seamless digital payment options such as PayNow, PayLah, PayPal and credit cards, even my three-year-old could order something if given access to a smartphone linked to a credit card – which she is not.

But linking credit or debit cards to our children’s accounts when they grow older is a reality many parents have to deal with.

And some have discovered this can lead to serious problems – like a father whose 18-year-old daughter racked up S$20,000 (US$14,865) on his credit card because she went on an in-game buying spree.

Like many children of this generation, my daughter already has an understanding of e-commerce, but fails to grasp the value of money involved.

She cannot imagine the time and effort it takes for a piece of clothing or a simple box of cereal to be made, then shipped halfway across the world to her doorstep and the hands making it happen. Nor is she aware of what her parents endure to pay for things.