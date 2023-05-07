Commentary: Casino battle royale looms in Asia as Japan joins the fray and Thailand mulls

SINGAPORE: Soon after the turn of the decade, Japan will start welcoming customers to its first casino in the western city of Osaka.

The ¥‎1.08 trillion (US$7.9 billion) project backed by a consortium that includes MGM Resorts will be the most expensive integrated resort ever built, a price tag that comes with the same lofty expectations to take the industry by storm.

Bets placed on the first spin of the roulette wheel at the man-made island of Yumeshima will herald a much-belated arrival to the party for Japan in the casino sector.

For it might very well have been the words uttered in 1999 by the late Tokyo governor, Shintaro Ishihara, advocating a casino in the Japanese capital that precipitated a change of heart by Singapore leaders to allow casino gambling.

Singapore's integrated resorts - Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) - will be in the midst of putting up the bunting for their 20th anniversary celebrations when the new Japanese contender finally enters the ring.

MBS would have by then also added a fourth tower with 1,000 hotel rooms and a 15,000-seater entertainment arena, while RWS would have refurbished three of its hotels, expanded its aquarium and built a Minion Park and Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Singapore.

Will their combined S$9 billion (US$6.75 billion) expansion be sufficient to buttress against an onslaught of Japanese integrated resorts? Or will MGM Osaka - to be built at the combined initial investments of the two Singapore integrated resorts - usurp their market leadership?