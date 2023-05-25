Commentary: ‘How do I prove my innocence?’ Casting students as would-be cheaters eager to exploit AI tools is disheartening

SINGAPORE: Imagine this - you’re a student, frantically typing away in the middle of the night, trying to wrap up that final essay assignment. Suddenly, your group chat erupts with news of a miraculous artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of producing persuasive academic essays.

Naturally, you’d be sceptical, of course. But fast forward to today, and generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, have not only met but surpassed our wildest expectations, sweeping the world by storm on its possible applications and uses for productivity.

AI tools like ChatGPT seem capable of answering almost any question. It’s been said to be smart enough to pass graduate-level examinations in the United States. In Singapore, the National Institute of Education has started offering AI literacy courses to teachers, to help them understand the potential and limitations of its uses in education.

There has also been much concern around it. Some of the largest school districts in the US have banned ChatGPT (although New York City public schools rescinded its ban last week). Public discourse is also filled with educators either demanding tools to detect AI cheating or scrambling to devise “AI-resistant” assignments.

Amid these robust discussions among stakeholders, where is the voice of the students? Shouldn't our perspectives be considered, seeing as we will be most affected by decisions that are made surrounding this technology?