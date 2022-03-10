Commentary: Catching COVID-19 is not 'inevitable' and we should still be careful

AUCKLAND: New Zealand has entered new COVID-19 territory, characterised by high vaccination rates but also the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and rising numbers of hospitalisations.

As we approach the peak of this wave, some have suggested that it would be better to drop the remaining public health measures, let the infection rip through our population and accept that nearly all of us will get infected very soon. This is unwise for many reasons.

First, simple measures, which we can all take, will ensure that even in this big wave of infections, most of us can still avoid getting infected. Even if you share a household with an infected person, international studies show that the risk of catching the virus is somewhere between 15 per cent and 50 per cent.

Second, not all infections are equal.

The Delta variant is still circulating and we can’t presume that all infections are Omicron. While less virulent than Delta, Omicron can nevertheless cause severe disease and death, particularly among the unvaccinated who make up 3 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population but 19.4 per cent of hospitalisations.

There are still many vulnerable people in the community that we can protect by limiting the spread of the virus and ensuring that they are less likely to encounter it.

Another reason to limit potentially infectious contact is that an infection is more likely if an individual is exposed to a higher initial dose of the virus. An infection avoided or delayed is always a win as we move closer to even more effective vaccines and improved medical treatments for COVID-19.

WHY DO OUTBREAKS COME IN WAVES?

The reason that we get large wave-like outbreaks that rise and fall quickly is because the virus becomes less able to find people to infect as the outbreak progresses. Crucially, this happens before everyone is infected.

This is related to the R number that epidemiologists talk about. R0 is the average number of people that an infectious person infects at the start of an outbreak. When R is greater than one, the number of cases increases, when it is below one, it decreases.