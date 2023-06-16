Commentary: Natural to feel nostalgic about the end of Cathay Cineplex at Cineleisure - but a refresh is due

SINGAPORE: The announcement of Cathay Cineplex's closure at Cineleisure has stirred a wave of nostalgia, especially among millennials. Cineleisure Orchard and the wider area now known as the Somerset Belt was the place for a generation coming of age in the 2000s - a hotspot for window shopping and movie dates.

But with falling footfall and tenant occupancy rates, what was once the most vibrant corner of Singapore now looks like a ghost town. The end of Cathay Cineplex at Cineleisure and neighbouring McDonald’s at formerly popular youth hangout *SCAPE seems like a long time coming.

It's bittersweet to see places intertwined with our memories fade away from the landscape. However, transformation plans for the Somerset Belt are cause for optimism.

OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW

Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure’s demise ushered in the surprise announcement that movie operators Golden Village and The Projector will collaborate to take over the space in December.