Commentary: Budget 2025 and the appeal of CDC vouchers over cash handouts

SINGAPORE: With each Singaporean household receiving S$800 (US$600) in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers – an increase from S$600 last year but without accompanying cash payments – Budget 2025 suggests a stronger government preference for this mode of social support.

The SG60 vouchers, offering S$600 for Singaporeans aged 21 to 59 and S$800 for seniors aged 60 and above, will function similarly to CDC vouchers. Alongside other targeted support measures like U-Save rebates and climate vouchers, this is a deliberate policy choice to focus on directing aid rather than providing broad-based cash handouts.

The CDC vouchers scheme offers tangible assistance to Singaporean households grappling with elevated prices.

While Singapore's Consumer Price Index (CPI) has moderated from 6.1 per cent in 2022 to 2.4 per cent in 2024, the cumulative effect of past inflation leaves consumers facing significantly higher prices. This is particularly so for essential goods like food, which has been a major contributor to inflation in recent years.