Commentary: Can world leaders thrive in an age of celebrity politicians like Trump and Johnson?

LUND, Sweden: Celebrity met statesmanship in the form of Arnold “the Governator” Schwarzenegger, and more recently, in the presidency of former reality star Donald Trump.

Celebrities entering politics is an international pastime. Brazilian footballer-turned-senator Romário de Souza Faria, singer Bobi Wine as runner-up in the (contested) Ugandan presidential elections, and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukrainian president are all examples.

The ceaseless struggle for media attention in our modern political environment has given rise to another phenomenon: Politicians who become celebrities themselves.

These politicians style themselves as appealing public personae, and constantly seek publicity through social appearances and proactive engagement with media.

The charismatic Barack Obama and clownesque Boris Johnson have both successfully converted the resulting media attention into political power. US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez regularly goes viral on social media, and recently attempted to promote progressive policymaking by flaunting a “Tax the Rich” dress at the Met Gala.

Amid the Trumps and Johnsons of the world, can “traditional” politicians still compete for power?

THE ANTI-CELEBRITY LEADER

This is where the anti-celebrity politician comes in. Dressing and behaving inconspicuously, and ostensibly lacking media savviness, the anti-celebrity politician embodies the opposite qualities to celebrity stardom.

He or she avoids the limelight, and flourishes when fatigue with celebrity figures sets in.