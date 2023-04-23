Commentary: Eye-popping executive pay rewards luck, not managerial wizardry

LONDON: Thanks to last year’s war-driven energy price hikes, recent performance related pay awards for chief executives in the oil sector have been beyond extraordinary. Profits have ballooned, causing boardroom pay to rocket.

Leading the field is ExxonMobil chief executive Darren Woods, whose US$36 million pay last year was up 52 per cent from 2021. Then there is BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney whose package more than doubled to £10 million (US$12.4 million) last year. Not far behind: Shell’s former chief executive Ben van Beurden who received total pay of £9.7 million, up 53 per cent from the year before - all in the first year of the cost of living crisis.

Big Oil would have us believe that these payouts are a just reward for managerial wizardry. But however talented (or otherwise) these CEOs may be, do not doubt that luck played a substantial part. And escalating inflation also causes random distortions because metrics used in performance-related pay are based on historic costs unadjusted for inflation. They do not reflect the escalating replacement cost of inventory, plant and machinery or the falling value of money.