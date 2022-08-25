Commentary: Building Changi Airport Terminal 5 now gives Singapore first-mover advantage

SINGAPORE: In his National Day Rally Speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reiterated the continued development of Terminal 5 (T5) as integral to Singapore’s long-term development plans for the aviation sector.

T5 is essential to the future of the aviation sector. Its capacity to handle 50 million passengers per year – more than T1 and T3 put together – is required because travel volume is expected to double by the time T5 is operational, in the mid-2030s.

The scale of the mega-terminal seems massive especially in comparison to the muted air travel of the last two years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, travel was disrupted due to the closure of borders. The construction of T5 was paused for two years as a result.

But recovery is on track as more countries shift into a post-pandemic normal. According to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, passenger volume in the region expanded by more than two and a half times in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

However, Asian countries are at various phases of reopening their borders, hence the recovery of the Asia Pacific (APAC) aviation sector lags other regions. Flight capacity in Southeast Asia is only at 66 per cent of pre-COVID levels, compared with 88 per cent in Europe and 90 per cent in North America.

The greater China region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, has reopened more slowly compared to India, Indonesia and the Philippines.