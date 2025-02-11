Commentary: Beyond the big spenders, Singapore needs budget tourists too

SINGAPORE: It is not every day that Singapore takes centre stage in a global music video. Last week, Coldplay dropped their latest music video - with iconic Singapore landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, Jewel Changi Airport and the Singapore Flyer, alongside heartland spots such as MacPherson and Geylang featured prominently in the nearly 4-minute video.

On the same day Coldplay’s Man In The Moon music video was released, there was a separate announcement that Singapore had secured a multi-year deal to bring NBA basketball events to Singapore.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has certainly been hard at work - it had a role in both developments, which reinforce Singapore’s reputation as a world-class travel destination. However, visitor arrivals have not yet recovered to pre-COVID levels.

Last week, STB released its 2024 results and 2025 outlook, projecting 17 million to 18.5 million international visitor arrivals this year after attracting 16.5 million visitors last year.

The good news is that STB achieved the top end of its 2024 forecast of 15 million to 16.5 million visitors, while tourism receipts are set to reach new highs.

STB forecasts S$29 billion to S$30.5 billion (US$21.4 billion to US$22.5 billion) in tourism receipts in 2025, compared with S$27.7 billion in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The final figure for 2024 will not be available for a few more months but is expected to have easily exceeded S$28 billion.