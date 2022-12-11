Commentary: Viral AI chatbot ChatGPT is less wowed by itself than we are

LONDON: What are we to make of ChatGPT, the latest iteration of “generative artificial intelligence” that is electrifying the tech world? Although it was only released by the San Francisco-based research company OpenAI last week, more than 1 million users have already experimented with the chatbot that can be prompted to churn out reams of plausible text at startling speed.

Enthusiastic users have been predicting ChatGPT will revolutionise content creation, software production, digital assistants and search engines and may even transform the digital substructure of human knowledge. One tweeted that ChatGPT’s significance was comparable to the splitting of the atom.

Such wild rhetoric makes some computer scientists rip their hair out, as they argue that ChatGPT is nothing more than a sophisticated machine-learning system that may be incredibly good at pattern recognition and replication but exhibits no glimmerings of intelligence.

Besides, ChatGPT is not even new technology. It is a tweaked version of GPT-3, a so-called large language, or foundation, model released by OpenAI in 2020, that has been optimised for dialogue with human guidance and opened up to more users.

CHATGPT “HALLUCINATES FACTS”

Intriguingly, ChatGPT itself appears a lot less wowed by its own capabilities. When I prompted it to identify its flaws, ChatGPT listed limited understanding of context, lack of common sense, biased training data and potential for misuse, by spreading misinformation to manipulate financial markets, for example.