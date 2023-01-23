Commentary: Students could use ChatGPT to cheat, but it’s a chance to rethink assessment altogether

EDINBURGH: ChatGPT is a powerful language model developed by OpenAI that has the ability to generate human-like text, making it capable of engaging in natural language conversations. This technology has the potential to revolutionise the way we interact with computers, and it has already begun to be integrated into various industries.

However, the implementation of ChatGPT in the field of higher education in the United Kingdom poses a number of challenges that must be carefully considered. If ChatGPT is used to grade assignments or exams, there is the possibility that it could be biased against certain groups of students.

For example, ChatGPT may be more likely to give higher grades to students who write in a style that it is more familiar with, potentially leading to unfair grading practices. Additionally, if ChatGPT is used to replace human instructors, it could perpetuate existing inequalities in the education system, such as the under-representation of certain demographics in certain fields of study.

There is also the potential for ChatGPT to be used to cheat on exams or assignments. Since it is able to generate human-like text, ChatGPT could be used to write entire assignments or essays, making it difficult for educators to detect cheating.

FINDING OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROVE

For example, ChatGPT (meaning “generative pre-trained transformer”) could be asked to “write an essay about the challenges that ChatGPT poses higher education in the UK”. In fact, the first four paragraphs of this article were written by ChatGPT, in response to this exact request.