Commentary: Bard, Bing and Baidu - how Big Tech’s AI race will transform search

SYDNEY: Today, if you want to find a good moving company, you might ask your favourite search engine - Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo perhaps - for some advice.

After wading past half a page of adverts, you get a load of links to articles on moving companies. You click on one of the links and finally read about how to pick a good ’un. But not for much longer.

In a major reveal this week, Google announced plans to add its latest AI chatbot, LaMDA, to the Google search engine. The chatbot has been called the Bard.

I hope William Shakespeare’s descendants sue. It’s not the job of arguably the greatest writer of the English language to answer mundane questions about how to find a good moving company. But he will.

Ask the Bard how, and he will reply almost immediately with a logical eight-step plan: Starting with reading reviews and getting quotes, and ending with taking up references.

No more wading through pages of links; the answer is immediate. To add Shakespearean insult to injury, you can even ask the Bard to respond in the form of a sonnet.