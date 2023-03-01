Commentary: Why I as a recruiter can’t ignore ChatGPT anymore

IF TEMPLATES ARE ACCEPTABLE, WHY NOT AI-GENERATED WORK

The daily grind of a recruiter involves a significant amount of background work. Updating digital rolodexes, working across response documents for prospective new clients, people management, budgeting and accounting, the list goes on.

Administrative work in recruitment is often quite binary. It requires a lot of numbers and words, but little feeling or strategic thought. The consensus among the many recruiters I’ve spoken to is that generative AI has a place in cutting down and defeating endless spreadsheets and word documents.

Another potential application of generative AI is in the realm of job description writing. This area, while certainly murkier than “pure numbers” work, is still administrative by nature. You can write an outline that includes the right information and the likes of ChatGPT will help you to format and display it. Job description writing is a serious drain on a recruiter’s time (we write thousands every year) and so having an AI assistant produce them is, in theory, going to be a significant help.

Here’s the issue: With a job description you are getting into candidate and employer-facing materials.

Will the employer you’re advertising on behalf of be comfortable with an AI-generated job description? Won’t they expect the human touch a recruiter is assumed to provide? Oftentimes the answer might be no; they want a problem solved and how you solve it is irrelevant. But for some, it will be of critical importance.

When we step into AI response generation, the waters become noticeably greyer. I hear you exclaim: “Recruiters use automation and template responses all the time, why will generative AI be different?”

The answer is to do with awareness. When a candidate receives news - good or bad - via a template response, they will most often be able to surmise whether the response was born of an automated process. At times, the automated response will even tell on itself in the footer of an email. These responses are generally expected and accepted; a part of digital business that is mutually understood. The end reader is aware of what they are dealing with.