Commentary: ChatGPT may grab headlines, but ‘boring AI’ has already arrived

SYDNEY: What’s the fastest-growing app in history that reached 100 million users two months after its launch?

You might have guessed it right - it’s the popular OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT, which has been making headlines all over the world since its release late last year.

Its magic is that it democratised artificial intelligence (AI), enabling anyone anywhere to explore and play around with AI for the first time. There is much discourse about how it can free up valuable time from many job functions, so that people can focus on more innovative tasks.

Its launch has led to widespread excitement and investment in the field, with companies like Microsoft confirming an extension of its partnership with ChatGPT maker, OpenAI, with a US$10 billion investment.

Prior to the development of ChatGPT, creating an AI model that could understand and respond to natural language was a complex and technical process that was typically reserved for researchers and experts in the field.

ChatGPT, however, has made it possible for people with limited technical expertise to interact with the technology in a simple and accessible way.