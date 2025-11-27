Commentary: ChatGPT is turning 3. Here’s how it has changed the way people look things up

WHERE PEOPLE SEARCH FIRST

Within months of its introduction on Nov 30, 2022, ChatGPT had 100 million weekly users. By late 2025, that figure had grown to 800 million. That makes it one of the most widely used consumer technologies on the planet.

Surveys show that this use isn’t just curiosity – it reflects a real change in behaviour. A 2025 Pew Research Center study found that 34 per cent of US adults have used ChatGPT, roughly double the share found in 2023.

Among adults under 30, a clear majority (58 per cent) have tried it. An AP-NORC poll reports that about 60 per cent of US adults who use AI say they use it to search for information, making this the most common AI use case. The number rises to 74 per cent for the under-30 crowd.

Traditional search engines are still the backbone of the online information ecosystem, but the kind of searching people do has shifted in measurable ways since ChatGPT entered the scene. People are changing which tool they reach for first.

For years, Google was the default for everything from “how to reset my router” to “explain the debt ceiling”. These basic informational queries made up a huge portion of search traffic.

But these quick, clarifying, everyday “what does this mean” questions are the ones ChatGPT now answers faster and more cleanly than a page of links.

And people have noticed. A 2025 US consumer survey found that 55 per cent of respondents now use OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini AI chatbots about tasks they previously would have asked Google search to help them with, with even higher usage figures for the United Kingdom. Another analysis of more than 1 billion search sessions found that traffic from generative AI platforms is growing 165 times faster than traditional searches, and about 13 million US adults have already made generative AI their go-to tool for online discovery.