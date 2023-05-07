Commentary: How technology reinvented chess as a global social network

LONDON: When IBM’s Deep Blue computer defeated the world chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1997, some reckoned it was checkmate for humanity, as well as for the ancient sport itself.

Newsweek magazine had billed the contest between the calculating machine and the then strongest player in human history as “The Brain’s Last Stand”. “Every human being who has worried about losing a job to a computer ... is rooting for this compact, darkly handsome 34-year-old Russian to prevail,” wrote journalist Steven Levy.

In spite of his formidable talents, Kasparov suffered a narrow, crushing and heavily symbolic defeat. Later, he expressed dismay at losing to a programmable “US$10 million alarm clock”.

But he also admired the human ingenuity behind a computer that could systematically evaluate 200 million moves a second and win with “brute number-crunching force”. Such have been the advances in computing power since then that Deep Blue seems quaintly archaic. It could be beaten by most of the chess apps we carry on our smartphones today. In 2017, Google DeepMind announced that its AlphaZero machine learning system had taught itself to become the world’s strongest player in just nine hours.