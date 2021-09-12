Commentary: Why some kids experience separation anxiety in returning to school

OTTAWA: Going back-to-school is an exciting time for many children. But for some it also stirs up stress and anxiety.

Are they going to like their new teacher? Are they going to enjoy their new school? Are their friends going to be in their class?

It is normal for young children to experience anxiety when separating from parents or caregivers. When you layer a pandemic on top of ordinary back-to-school stress, many children will be struggling more than usual.

In everyday language, it’s common for people to talk about children (or even pets) experiencing separation anxiety.

When children experience more intense fears and anxieties that interfere with going to school over a prolonged period of time, or that interfere with how they function at school and/or how they interact with others, this is what psychologists call separation anxiety disorder.

Separation anxiety disorder is the most common anxiety disorder in children under 12 years of age.

Even when children are experiencing typical levels of anxiety – whether they are starting kindergarten, transitioning to a new school – or returning to more familiar surroundings, how parents respond is important.

ANXIETY AND THE PANDEMIC

After long periods of social isolation with family members, it may be hard for some children – and parents – to be separated from them once the school bell rings.

Particularly after our pandemic year, some children and parents may still feel some anxiety about going into unfamiliar places. They may also have concerns about pandemic safety that makes going back to school stressful.