Commentary: I worried when my children’s school went cashless – it’s not as bad as I feared

SINGAPORE: My daughters’ school was among the early adopters of the POSB Smart Buddy Programme in Singapore. And when this mode of e-payment was introduced, I must admit I was upset.

To me, using cash was as a valuable way for my children – Primary 1 and Primary 3 then – to understand the concept and value of money.

By this year, most students in Singapore schools will not need cash for their meals and bookshop purchases.

DBS and the Ministry of Education signed an agreement in 2022 to extend the POSB Smart Buddy programme to all primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, and Millennia Institute by 2025. Students will be able to make e-payments using their POSB Smart Buddy cards and watches, as well as other payment methods like the School Smart Card and EZ-Link cards, at tap-and-pay terminals.

This shift to e-payments in schools seems inevitable. We already pay in supermarkets with a tap of our phones, eat at restaurants that only take cashless options, and use PayNow at hawker centres. But is it too soon to implement the same in primary schools?