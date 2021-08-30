Commentary: Has COVID-19 bypassed children or could there be dangers unknown?

SINGAPORE: Since the SARS-COV-2 virus first emerged almost two years ago, adults – particularly the older ones – have borne the brunt of the illness.

Children have been spared so far, with most experiencing asymptomatic or mild illness and no locally reported cases of children requiring oxygen or intensive care treatment.

They may have fever, cough, sore throat, and runny nose. But as things stand, COVID-19 in children here appear to be indistinguishable from the common cold.

This is not to say that we should let our guard down. Data from other countries show rare cases where an entity called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in Children (MIS-C) occurs in children four to six weeks following COVID-19 infection.

This condition affects various organ systems including the heart, causing children to be very sick and require intensive care support. It more commonly affects African or Hispanic children in Western countries. Scientists and doctors are yet unsure why this happens, so we remain vigilant for MIS-C in Singapore.

Another worry has been a growing concern about “long COVID” in which recovered patients continue to experience prolonged symptoms such as headache, fatigue and aches and pains.