Commentary: Gen Alpha should be learning about money from schools, not TikTok

SINGAPORE: The current state of play around financial literacy education globally - and within Asia - faces considerable challenges.

As Ben Bernanke, then chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, observed during the onset of the 2008 global financial crisis: “The financial preparedness of our nation’s youth is essential to their well-being and of vital importance to our economic future. In the light of the problems that have arisen in, we are reminded of how critically important it is for individuals to become financially literate at an early age so that they are better prepared to make decisions and navigate an increasingly complex financial marketplace.”

Yet, more than a decade later, financial literacy levels remain inconsistent worldwide.

According to a 2018 report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), only 10 per cent of 15-year-olds in OECD countries have a high level of financial literacy where they can analyse complex financial products and literature.

Moreover, financial education is inadequately taught in schools, with just 22 per cent of students in OECD countries reporting having received such education, such as dealing with bank accounts and debit cards, understanding interest rates on a loan, or choosing between a variety of mobile phone plans.

IF IT’S ON TIKTOK, THEN IT MUST BE TRUE?

The need for financial literacy is especially acute for Generation Alpha, born between 2010 and 2025, as they navigate a fully digital world. It is estimated they will eventually make up the largest generation ever with around 2 billion members.

They are the first generation to have grown up in a fully digital world - to them, “apple” isn’t just a fruit, it’s also a device for them to chat with their friends, watch social media clips and play games on.