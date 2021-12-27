Commentary: Getting kids involved with preparing meals helps expand their vocabulary and appetite to learn more

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: Reading, writing and maths are often thought of as subjects that children learn in school.

But as a psychologist who researches how families can help support learning at home, I have found that children can also learn those skills through everyday tasks and chores.

One of these chores is preparing a meal – everything from grocery shopping and cooking to setting the table and enjoying the meal.

Our research shows this is especially true for Latino families living in the US, many of whom are new to school systems in the US but for whom family dinners are a central part of the day.

Our study included 248 Latino parents with kids in kindergarten. Some parents were given a set of tips – described below – on how to support children’s language, literacy and maths at home while selecting, preparing and eating food.

Parents were asked to use these tips for at least a month. Other parents were not given these tips.