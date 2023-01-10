Commentary: Where does responsibility lie when your child is injured in someone else’s property or care?

COULD THE ACCIDENT HAVE BEEN PREVENTED?

Generally, it is the business owner of the premises or the child’s caregiver at the time of the injury, or both, whom parents seek responsibility from.

First, on the issue of whether the premises can be held responsible, it must first be established that the harm was preventable.

In 2019, an 18-month-old girl died from a head injury after a 166.5kg free-standing mirror at Urban Revivo boutique in Jewel Changi Airport fell and crushed her. At that time, the victim’s mother had gone into the changing room and left the victim in her grandmother’s care. The grandmother had tried her best to carry and hold onto the toddler without success.

Two boys, including the victim’s brother, squeezed through a small gap behind the mirror. This was despite the grandmother cautioning the children not to play near the mirror. As a result, the mirror fell onto the girl, who was standing in front of it.

The state coroner found that the boutique had taken reasonable safety measures – such as testing a prototype of the mirror for safety and stability. The mirror had been assessed to fall forward only if a person used intentional or excessive force to push it forward, or if it was shaken from the top. A brace bracket had also been added to the back of the mirror to support it and enhance stability. As a result, the state coroner ruled it as a tragic misadventure.

In a similar case in the United Kingdom, however, Hugo Boss was found liable after a 120kg mirror in one of its boutiques crushed a four-year-old boy. The boy suffered irreversible brain damage and was pronounced dead four days later. The English Court found that the mirror had been balanced upright like a “domino piece”, with the judge saying that it “would have been obvious to the untrained eye” that the mirror posed a risk. Hence, the English Court held Hugo Boss liable for breaching the duty of care to its employees and customers that its premises would be safe.

In the above case of the two-year-old boy who fell from a baby chair in the Johor Bahru restaurant, many questions remain: Was the baby chair suitable for his age? Was it adequately maintained so that it remained safe for use?