Commentary: Is it unprofessional when your child interrupts your office Zoom meeting?

SINGAPORE: For all the advances that have been made over the last two years of people finding a better balance with work and family, there remains one small but not insignificant micro-aggression that comes up every now and then.

This is when our children, our pets, our elderly parents demanding attention invade our workspace – or more commonly, our Zoom meetings. It is here we find out if our attitudes about people balancing conflicting roles will pass the real litmus test. Or how annoyed our co-workers get when work is interrupted with kids.

Like many working adults today, I share my workspace with the rest of my family. My husband, who has also been working from home since the circuit breaker in April 2020, sits a stone’s throw away from me.

My three children each have their own desks and we are all cluttered in the same room, our books and files stacked in the same shelves.

When home-based-learning (HBL) happens, it is not uncommon for four of us to be at an online meeting or session at the same time. We do our best to accommodate each other: The person with the priority meeting gets the study and the rest of us shuffle about the house—in the kitchen, at the dining table or living room—in a bid to find our own modicum of quiet.

It sounds strange but I take many of my calls in my walk-in wardrobe. In fact, during a podcast recording with CNA, the neighbour began fumigating and that wardrobe was my refuge. We all do what we must.

KIDS APPEARING DURING OFFICE ZOOM MEETINGS

My four-year-old attends kindergarten in the afternoon so he is home when I am working in the mornings. And while he is usually quite good about giving me space when the study room door is closed, he has forced his way into many of my online meetings.

Mostly, he just wants to snuggle for a bit — COVID-19 has been hard on children too. Sometimes he decides he also wants to sit with mummy and “do work” and I let him type a blank word document while I get on with business. Like all children, he is curious and often wants to see who all these people on my screen are and sneaks in for a look, coming into my frame.

When these instances come up, I am thankful my fellow meeting attendees have been understanding, even senior business counterparts.

In the beginning, I used to have a locked door policy, but the kid would simply have half a meltdown on the other side of the door, causing the ruckus I was trying to avoid and putting me in a foul mood. I found myself apologising constantly for my noisy neighbour, interrupting child, patchy internet.

Until it dawned on me I had to find a more sustainable and reasonable way forward given my new reality that work was at and from home.