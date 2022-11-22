Commentary: Struggling with unmasking? Our children deserve to see their friends' smiles again

SINGAPORE: Masks have been optional in most settings since Aug 29, but if you step into any classroom in Singapore, you will likely see a number of children with face coverings.

Some children have been happy to ditch their masks, others – or perhaps their parents – are keen to keep them on.

In this stage of the pandemic, are children still masking up even though it is not required because of the fear of getting COVID-19, peer pressure, or are they anxious about the transition?

RISKS OF PROLONGED MASKING

Nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolution of mandatory mask mandates, we have reached a stage where the risks of prolonged masking of children may now outweigh the benefits.

Many of today’s children will have had formative childhood experiences behind their masks, in various stages of social isolation, and with an unprecedented reliance on the digital space, all in an effort to minimise their exposure to COVID-19.

While this has been a necessary approach, as we resume normalcy in our daily activities and with the roll out of the new vaccines and boosters for this age group, there are good reasons to unmask our children.