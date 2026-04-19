Commentary: Why China can’t quit ‘open’ AI

TOKYO: China’s AI ecosystem has one defining difference from Silicon Valley: its embrace of open source. While America’s biggest companies race to build ever more powerful systems and insist only they can control them, Chinese labs have been giving the technology away for free.

Open source - making a model available for anyone to use, download and build on - once seemed a niche, nerdy topic that no one besides developers cared about. But when a new technology is driving trillions of dollars of investments and leading to immense concentrations of power, it offered an antidote.

That’s part of the reason I’ve spent the past year cheering for it, and urging the US to come up with its own strategy.

But it may have been too good to last. DeepSeek’s breakthrough R1 model spurred a frenetic year in AI, but now the bill is coming due. Earlier this month, Alibaba released its third proprietary AI model, breaking with the open approach that propelled China’s ecosystem, stoking fears that the retreat has begun.