Commentary: China has always been a nanny state but does it really know best?

SINGAPORE: “Swiss biologist”, “lying flat”, “Apple Daily”, “drown”, “Wen Jiabao”, “Chloe Zhao wins Oscar” - what do these words have in common?

At different points over the past months, these search terms in Chinese were “sensitive words” flagged on China’s tightly controlled Internet.

If you live in China, what you can see in cyberspace is largely dictated by the Chinese government and its “Great Firewall”. It even cancelled former premier Wen Jiabao’s eulogy to his mother, which included his vision of China as a “country full of fairness and justice, always with a respect for the will of people, humanity and human nature”.

While some may view China’s recent social policies - no for-profit tuition, no excessive gaming, no chaotic fan culture, no effeminate idols - as signifying a turn towards a “nanny state”, the truth is China has always been one.

Let's not forget how, until today, it has say in how many children a married couple may have, and where a Chinese may reside in China based on his or her registered birthplace.

Attributing recent policy shifts to the penchant of a nanny state trivialises a complex issue and misses the wood for the trees.

POPULISM NOT THE FULL PICTURE

Calling these policies populist also does not give the full picture too.

While some parents may applaud the restrictions on idol-worship and gaming, banning tuition sits less well with the aspirations of many others who want to get ahead and climb the social ladder.

The liberal and post-materialist shift in values or culture that accompany economic progress in developed countries is not happening in China, or at least not yet.

Although rapid economic growth in China has fuelled a more than ten-fold increase in its Gross National Income (GNI) per capita since 2000, China is still far below the US$43,861 average of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economies at US$10,410 in 2019.