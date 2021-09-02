Commentary: China's smackdown on corporate giants may be a start of national rebuilding

BANGKOK: In recent years, China’s digital economy has seemed like a house undergoing full-scale renovation. At this moment, it appears to be in the demolition stage.

In a series of regulatory smackdowns, the magnitude ranging from sledgehammers to wrecking balls, Beijing has appeared willing to lay waste to entire industries and billion-dollar firms in the interest of rebuilding much of the country’s technology and Internet sectors to align with its objectives.

Thus far, casualties have included Ant Group, whose planned initial public offering (IPO) in November 2020 was set to be the largest in history until authorities slammed the brakes and imposed rules forcing the fintech giant to restructure much of its business.

After the ride-hailing company Didi Global reportedly ignored warnings not to go through with its June public offering in the United States, Beijing responded swiftly with a thorough probe of the firm’s data security practices, ordering the removal of Didi apps and mini-programmes by the country’s major Internet platforms.

Yet, Ant and Didi seem to be enjoying far more favourable circumstances than China’s private and online education providers, who now face what appears to be a virtual ban on their entire industry.

As speculation intensifies as to which sector may be next, investors in healthcare to real estate to gaming are all spooked.