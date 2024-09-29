Commentary: Don’t blame Huawei for Apple’s waning influence in China

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Few business relations are as exemplary of symbiosis as that between Apple and China.

China has been a lucrative market for years, with a vast, willing-to-pay consumer base that keeps throwing cash at Apple. Meanwhile, it is the only country with the manufacturing prowess to fulfil Apple’s ferocious demand for a meticulous supply chain. This combination has served Steve Jobs’ and now Tim Cook’s global ambitions.

Suddenly, that firm grip on the world’s second-largest economy is slipping. Apple’s challenges in China look insurmountable.

As of mid-2024, Apple has slipped out from among the top five smartphone vendors in China. Set at 14 per cent market share, it now ranks number six in the country. Ahead of Apple are Vivo, Oppo, Honor, Xiaomi, and, of course, Huawei.

It may be tempting to assign blame to geopolitical tension. However, the generalisation that Chinese consumers gravitate toward domestic products because of national pride needs to be more realistic and believable.

The more obvious answer lies in Apple’s underwhelming offerings in the country.