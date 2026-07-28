Commentary: China’s building crash helps ease the Hormuz pain

SYDNEY: Just how little diesel can China get away with using? We’re in the process of finding out.

The country’s refineries produced just 12.9 million tonnes of the fuel in June. Barring a couple of dips during the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s the smallest figure since 2010. Asphalt is in a similar place, back to roughly its lowest levels since Xi Jinping’s presidency began in 2012.

That’s a suggestive trend. No two petroleum products are more directly exposed to the construction industry than asphalt and diesel. The former is used to seal roads to new developments and waterproof roofing materials. The latter powers the fleets of cement mixers, excavators, work trucks and cranes used in putting up new buildings. (Gasoline, in contrast, powers cars, motorbikes and scooters.)

China’s building crash has no historical precedent in terms of scale and size. You have to go all the way back to 2002, just months after the country joined the World Trade Organization, to find a year when the volume of new housing starts was lower than it has been so far in 2026.

Look to those tens of thousands of idled and abandoned building sites across the country if you’re seeking explanations for the way oil imports have fallen at such an extraordinary pace this year.

Site work is drying up. China’s peak building season from March to June is traditionally marked by hundreds of millions of square meters being added to the floor space under construction, as ground is broken on new developments to accommodate the expected demand from new homeowners once the current stock of projects is sold off.

That stage of building can be particularly diesel-intensive, as excavators and mixers prepare foundations and pour concrete. This year, though, it’s hardly happening at all: Just 131 million square meters were added, barely more than a sixth of the rate five years earlier.