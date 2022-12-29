Commentary: We all know Airbus and Boeing. Now here comes COMAC

SINGAPORE: Many of us have travelled on an Airbus or a Boeing. Could the aircraft we board in the future be a COMAC?

The C919, China’s first domestically developed passenger jet by state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), is expected to make its commercial debut in 2023. Production ramp-up is on the cards after the jet’s recent certification and with it comes Beijing’s hopes that it will challenge the long-standing duopoly of Airbus and Boeing.

Boeing had dominated the large commercial aircraft market, where each plane offered over 100 seats, since it was founded in 1916 in Seattle. When Airbus entered the market in 1970 as the pan-European alternative, it had one simple mission: Beat Boeing.

It took 47 years, but Airbus eventually surpassed 50 per cent in market share for a historic first time in 2017, putting a serious dent in Boeing’s market share of 87 per cent in 1970. Still, this duopoly makes it exceptionally hard for any new competitor to enter this high tech market of 2 billion passengers annually.

The introduction of the COMAC C919 is good for the global aviation industry. But with more than 100 years of design, manufacturing and service success against them, how can new entrants such as COMAC gain market share – and from where?