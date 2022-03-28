Commentary: Will Xi Jinping's 'common prosperity' survive Vladimir Putin's war?

OXFORD: Earlier this month, as Russian forces shelled Ukrainian cities and COVID-19 infections soared, the Communist Party of China (CPC) leaders gathered for their most important annual political meetings: The National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

While the weighty documents and lengthy speeches that defined both meetings hardly mentioned the pandemic and did not mention Russia’s war at all, China – and its already troubled economy – is undoubtedly being rocked by both.

For much of the last year, the CPC’s “common prosperity” campaign has dominated Chinese government rhetoric. President Xi Jinping has frequently described common prosperity as “an essential requirement of socialism”. But important questions about the campaign’s contours remain, and many observers expected them to be answered, at least partly, at this month’s twin sessions.

That did not happen. Instead, China’s leaders made only brief and patchy references to “prosperity” and “prosperity for all”. In the face of internal and external instability, China’s leaders seem to be recalibrating their priorities.

CHINA'S GROWTH TARGETS DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE

To be sure, economic headwinds are nothing new. While the annual Central Economic Work Conference last December presented an upbeat forecast for China’s economy in 2022, it also highlighted risks stemming from contracting demand, supply shocks, and weakening market expectations.