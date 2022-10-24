Commentary: Xi Jinping’s domination at the top of Chinese politics is complete

LONDON: The symbolism couldn’t be missed. On Saturday, during one of the most highly choreographed events of the Chinese political calendar – the closing of the quinquennial party congress – former president Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the hall.

Visibly confused and reluctant, Hu, who led a rival faction of reformists with close ties to the Communist Youth League, was led away from his position next to President Xi Jinping and ejected from public view.

Although later explained away as a poor health episode, that symbolic gesture of expulsion of older reformists became political reality the next day, when China’s new Politburo Standing Committee was revealed.

The seven most powerful men in China lined up around Xi, underlining the control he now has over the party. Of the new line-up, all but Wang Huning, the party’s chief ideologue, are strong allies of the general secretary, with all rivals purged.