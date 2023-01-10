Commentary: China’s COVID-19 situation is dire - but it shouldn’t pose a big risk to other countries

NORWICH, England: China is currently in the midst of a severe wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths. We don’t know exactly how bad it is because of significant gaps in official reporting, but by all indications, things are dire. News reports suggest hospitals and mortuaries are overflowing.

So how did China get here, and how will the situation play out?

Despite the popular perception that the current wave of infections is a direct result of the country lifting its zero-COVID policy in early December 2022, this isn’t quite true. Cases were already rising in China before restrictions were eased.

I believe the reason cases are exploding now is largely because China continued its zero-COVID strategy for too long after vaccinating its population.

Although vaccination is the safest way to protect against COVID-19, emerging research shows protection against severe disease is sustained a little longer following a natural infection, and even longer if someone has “hybrid immunity” (meaning they’ve been both vaccinated and infected).

Given few people in China had hybrid immunity when this wave began, some (but not all) of the protection against severe disease will have been lost.