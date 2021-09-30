Commentary: Why China won’t open up after lockdown anytime soon

HONG KONG: What is normal in a post-pandemic world? How can the idea of a return to a normal state of affairs be articulated and realised by a state?

The answers to these questions depends what country you are talking about. At present China equates a return to normal with zero COVID-19 cases, where China is safe from imported cases of the virus and where its population is protected from local transmissions.

To achieve this, China has locked itself away from most of the world and put its population through an extensive campaign of vaccinations.

According to China’s National Health Commission, by the first week of September, Chinese authorities had administered over 2 billion doses of the three Chinese vaccines currently available.

Although it is unclear how many people have received both doses, it is an impressive effort. But this does not mean that China has successfully returned to normal.

The efficacy of local vaccines is the biggest hurdle the government faces in moving towards a post-pandemic normal.

China has undertaken a massive inoculation campaign and any vaccine is a good vaccine if it prevents the onset of severe symptoms or death but not all vaccines are equal.

LACK OF VACCINE DATA

Chinese vaccine manufacturers Sinopharm and Sinovac have not released comprehensive phase three data for their vaccines for peer review. There was a May study on Sinopharm’s two vaccines, but it was notable for not including certain vulnerable populations nor those beyond the West Asian countries.

Sinovac is yet to release its phase three vaccine data, but World Health Organization (WHO) estimates — released when it was given emergency approval — stated that it prevents symptomatic disease in only 51 per cent of the inoculated population.