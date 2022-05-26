Commentary: Can China’s decarbonisation plans be taken seriously if it’s ramping up on coal?

HONG KONG: China’s recent pivot towards coal seems at odds with its pledge to go carbon neutral by 2060.

“Green transition cannot be achieved overnight,” said President Xi Jinping at the National People’s Congress in March. He reiterated the role of coal in China’s energy strategy, emphasising the country was “rich in coal” and “could not part from reality”.

And now Beijing seems to be ramping up coal-fired power. News reports in April say there are official plans for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tonnes this year, or 7 per cent of last year’s output of 4.1 billion tonnes, in hopes of kickstarting the economy.

Have China’s ambitious decarbonisation plans changed? In 2020, Xi declared that China will aim to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

China probably did not count on an energy crisis gripping the country in September 2021. Triggered by high coal prices and strong power demand growth amid a rebound in demand for goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, China faced challenges of large-scale production cuts and electricity rationing in many provinces. To ensure supply to residential users, shuttered coal mines were reopened and new ones approved.

The challenges of energy security and economic stability have resulted in greater awareness of the need for a more gradual phasing out of coal.