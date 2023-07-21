Commentary: China needs immigrants to escape a ‘low fertility trap’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas: China is entering a severe demographic crisis.

For several centuries, the Asian nation has been the most populous country in the world. But it is now shrinking. In 2022, the country registered more deaths than births, and it will soon be surpassed by India in total population size - indeed, many demographers believe this has already occurred.

As a scholar who has studied China’s demography for almost 40 years, I know the likelihood is this falling population will lead to an economic slowdown, with a greater number of dependents and fewer workers to support them.

Yet attempts to reverse the trend through policy that encourages couples to have more children have proved ineffective. China will need to turn to other measures to solve its population problem. In short, China needs immigrants.

MORE BABIES OR MORE IMMIGRANTS?

The scale of the demographic task facing policymakers in Beijing is vast.

In 2022, the Chinese government reported 10.41 million deaths in the country and 9.56 million births. This was the first time China has seen more annual deaths than births since the Great Leap Forward of 1958-1962 - during which a severe famine resulting from bad economic policies contributed to 30 million to 40 million more deaths than would have been expected.

If present trends continue, China is expected to lose more than a third of its 1.4 billion population. Some projections have the country dropping to a population of 800 million by the year 2100.