Commentary: Will Trump tariffs force China to fix its economy quickly?

HONG KONG: China cannot export its way out of its current economic woes. That has been the view since well before Donald Trump returned as United States president and started wielding tariffs more assertively.

But will the economic pressure he now creates force China to finally change its current policy stance and bring out a bigger proverbial “bazooka” to fix its economy? All eyes will be on the annual Two Sessions, which kicks off in Beijing on Tuesday (Mar 4).

China is perhaps the most prepared country to assess potential scenarios and reactions for Trump 2.0. And its reactions to the 10 per cent tariff hike on Chinese goods have been rather muted in retaliation and stimulus.

Mr Trump’s impending removal of the de minimis trade exemption – which allows small-value imports to enter the US duty-free – will hurt China's booming e-commerce sectors as the US is the biggest market, with a quarter of such exports in 2024. The US has pressured Mexico to impose tariffs on China's imports and has directed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to restrict Chinese investment in strategic sectors.

To mitigate the losses from the US, China will be tempted to focus on exporting more to alternative markets, which is not a new story.