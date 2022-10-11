Commentary: As Xi Jinping gears up for historic third term, China’s economic outlook is less bright

SINGAPORE: In the run-up to the 20th Party Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the mood on China’s economy is less than festive. The most recent World Bank projections put China’s GDP growth for the year at 2.8 per cent, down from its initial forecast of 5 per cent. Some investment banks project even lower growth.

China’s growth so far is a far cry from the 5.5 per cent indicative target policymakers set last December, and well below the 8 per cent growth of 2021 when the country recovered after its first wave of COVID-19.

The causes of the slowdown are four-fold.

First, the property boom that once defined China’s growing middle class is unwinding. Sales of new property are now down 23 per cent compared to last year. Land sales have followed apace, squeezing local government revenues, resulting in slashed spending.

Property prices have now been sliding for more than a year, and are undermining consumer confidence, which is at its lowest level since the central bank started recording it in 1991. A further slide in prices will affect consumption, in part because more than 70 per cent of the wealth of Chinese citizens is tied up in property.

Second, Beijing’s “dynamic zero-COVID” policy has disrupted economic activity, particularly in services, and has further dampened consumer confidence. While China’s approach to the pandemic was initially very successful, the Omicron variants are much more infectious, if less lethal.

While nearly 90 per cent of China’s population has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, many seniors remain unvaccinated, and the country is estimated to only finish vaccinating the elderly by autumn in 2023.