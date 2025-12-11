Commentary: China wants tech self-reliance and more consumption – can it have both?

LONDON: China will head into 2026 facing an economic contradiction that will define its next five years: Beijing wants to direct massive resources to achieve technological self-reliance more quickly, while unleashing consumer-driven growth.

Beijing has finally recognised that consumption must become "the economic core" of its development strategy. The communique for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026 to 2030) from the Fourth Plenum in October makes this shift explicit: "New demand will lead new supply, and new supply will create new demand."

This phrasing represents a fundamental repositioning of consumption from consequence to driver of growth. Chinese economists I met in Shanghai during recent fieldwork described it as "long overdue rebalancing", signalling internal consensus that the old model is exhausted.

The problem is that these goals require opposite approaches to managing the economy – and nowhere is that tension more visible than in how China allocates its vast pool of national savings.